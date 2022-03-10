As Saffron as 2017? Take a Look at Uttarakhand’s Live Election Result Map

The 2022 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election took place on 14 February with 70 seats going to the polls.

A voter turnout of 62.5 percent was recorded during the election, with 632 candidates in the fray.

Some of the key candidates during the election included Uttarakhand Chief Minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami contesting from Khatima, Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh from Lalkuwa and Chakrata, respectively, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Captain Ajay Kothiyal from Gangotri, and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakal.

In the previous Assembly election in 2017, the BJP had formed the government after winning 57 seats, while the Congress had won 11 seats.