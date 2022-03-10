CM Dhami and Ex-CM Rawat Both Trail in Uttarakhand, but Former Won’t Be As Sad
Here is a live infographic to help you track how the big netas and key candidates are faring.
The BJP looks set to return to power in Uttarakhand, but how are its biggest leaders performing in their own seats? Will Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami manage to win his constituency? And what about Congress veteran Harish Rawat? As of 1:10 pm, both the incumbent CM and the three-time former CM were trailing in their respective constituencies.
As the results for the Uttarakhand Assembly election continue to come in, here is a live interactive that shows you how Uttarakhand's big netas and key candidates are faring.
Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP)
Incumbent Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) Pushkar Singh Dhami is contesting the 2022 polls from Khatima seat.
In 2017, Dhami had won the Khatima Vidhan Sabha seat by defeating Congress party's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a narrow margin of 2,709 votes.
Harish Rawat (Congress)
Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Rawat contested the 2022 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Election from Lal Kuan.
In 2017, Rawat had contested from two seats – Kichcha and Haridwar (Rural). He lost the Kichcha seat by less than 100 votes to Rajesh Shukla of the BJP and the Haridwar (Rural) seat by a margin of around 9,000 votes to his BJP rival Yatishwaranand.
Ajay Kothiyal (AAP)
Former army man and chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party, Ajay Kothiyal contested the election from Gangotri Vidhan Sabha seat.
Kothiyal, who won several gallantry awards like Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra and Vishisht Seva Medal during his service in the armed forces, is fighting his first Assembly election.
Pritam Singh (Congress)
Leader of opposition in Uttarakhand, Congress' Pritam Singh fought the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election from Chakrata.
Pritam Singh is a 5-time MLA and had won the 2017 assembly election from the same seat by defeating BJP's madhu Chauhan by 1,543 votes.
Satpal Maharaj (BJP)
Satpal Maharaj is a PWD, Tourism, Culture & Irrigation Minister in the present BJP government Of Uttarakhand. He contested from the 2022 election from Chaubattakhal seat.
In 2017, Satpal Maharaj had defeated Congress' Rajpal Singh Bisht by 7360 votes.
