Manipur Election Result Live: BJP Looks To Retain Key North-Eastern State
Catch all the live updates of 2022 Manipur Assembly election results here.
The counting of votes for the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, in which 60 constituencies had gone to polls in two phases, is slated to commence at 8 am on Thursday, 10 March.
Exit poll results in the state have widely forecasted Bharatiya Janata Party's return to power in the north-eastern state. However, the saffron party, besides its old rival Congress, also faces competition from ally-turned-foe National People's Party (NPP).
Chief Minister Biren Singh is in the fray from his traditional home seat of Heingang in Imphal East, where he has won four successive terms and is seeking a fifth term.
Manipur has 60 Assembly seats, of which 31 need to be won by a party or alliance to form majority
The voter turnout during the first phase was 88.63 percent and a 78.49 percent turnout was recorded in the second phase
In 2017, while the Congress won 28 seats out of the total 60 seats and became the single largest party, it did not reach the magic number of 31
Meanwhile, the BJP, despite winning 21 seats, formed the government with the backing of four National People’s Party (NPP) MLAs, four Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLAs and one MLA each from Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and an Independent
Key Candidates and Constituencies
Here are some of the key candidates and constituencies to watch out for on Thursday:
N Biren Singh (BJP) – Heingang
Okram Ibobi Singh (Congress) – Thoubal
Y Joykumar Singh (NPP) – Uripok
Thongam Biswajit Singh (BJP) – Thongju
Gaikhangam Gangmei (Congress) – Nungba
