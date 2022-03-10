Punjab Election Result Live: AAP Hopes for Big Win, Cong Seeks to Retain Turf
Catch all the live updates of the 2022 Punjab Assembly election results here.
The counting of votes for Punjab Assembly elections will begin at 8 am on Thursday, 8 March, following which the results for 117 seats will be announced.
The AAP and the Congress are the top contenders in the Assembly polls of Punjab, which saw voting for 117 seats on 20 February. The Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP, and the Punjab Lok Congress are also in the fray.
Exit polls for Punjab, released on Monday, have predicted a massive win for the AAP.
Punjab has 117 Assembly seats, of which 59 need to be won by a party or alliance to form majority
The counting of votes will take place at 117 centres at 66 locations in the state
The Congress's Charanjit Channi and the AAP's Bhagwant Mann are the key contenders for the chief ministerial post
Follow live updates on the election results of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur on The Quint.
Bhagwant Mann Visits Gurudwara Ahead of Poll Results
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann visited a gurudwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur early on Thursday morning, ahead of Punjab Assembly election results.
A Look at the Turmoil in the Punjab Congress
The Punjab Congress, which is expected to come in second in what is likely to be a close contest with the AAP, had seen long-drawn internal frictions within its state unit.
Both Charanjit Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu vied to become the chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, with the Congress top brass choosing the former.
Before that, Captain Amarinder Singh, the then chief minister, had formally resigned from the Congress party in November amid a feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Counting To Begin at 8 am
The counting of votes for Punjab Assembly elections will start at 8 am at 117 centres at 66 locations in the state.
Key Candidates & Seats in Punjab
Bhagwant Mann (AAP) - Dhuri
Charanjit Channi (Congress) - Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib
Navjot Sidhu (Congress) - Amritsar East
Sukhbir Badal (SAD) - Jalalabad
Captain Amarinder Singh (PLC) - Patiala Urban
Bikram Majithia (SAD) - Amritsar East
Parkash Singh Badal (SAD) - Lambi
Balbir Singh Rajewal (SSM) - Samrala
Sukhjinder Randhawa (Congress) - Dera Baba Nanak
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.