Protests in 8 US Cities Against Facebook Over Alleged Islamophobia in India

Over a month ago, Haugen, an ex-employee of Facebook, had accused the company of deliberately ignoring hate speech and misinformation on its platform in order to make more profit.

Protesters alleged that the social media giant not only refused to curb online Islamophobia, but that its algorithms deliberately promoted anti-Muslim content.

The protesters marched into Facebook's Seattle office yelling "Facebook Hatebook."

Kshama Sawant, who belongs to the Seattle City Council, said that "companies such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Amazon are participants... in the state forces of bigotry, hate, religions and caste oppressions."