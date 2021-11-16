Delhi Riots: Facebook India Officials To Appear Before Assembly Panel on 18 Nov

After previously seeking a 14-day extension, Facebook India's officials will appear before the Delhi Assembly Committee of Peace and Harmony in connection with last year's riots in North East Delhi, Times of India reported on Tuesday, 18 November.

Facebook India's Public Policy Director Shivnath Thukral, who is one of the officials to be summoned, wrote in an official letter, "We again thank you for the opportunity to appear before the Committee on Peace and Harmony to provide our views to assist the Committee in its aims to recommend preventative and remedial measures concerning issues of governance, social cohesion, unity, brotherhood and peace and to strengthen overall social and economic development through communal harmony."

He also said that "Facebook shares the Committee's aim to improve harmony among religious communities, linguistic communities, and social groups."