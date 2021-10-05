Facebook Picks Profit Over Safety, Lied About Hate Speech Checks: Whistleblower

WSJ has published several articles that are based on "internal presentations and emails" of Facebook, showing how the tech giant "contributed to increased polarisation online when it made changes to its content algorithm", did not take any steps to "reduce vaccine hesitancy" and was also aware of the fact that Instagram was harming the "mental health of teenage girls".

Haugen, who has worked for companies like Google and Pinterest, said that Facebook was "substantially worse" than anything she had seen before.

"Facebook over and over again has shown it chooses profit over safety. It is subsidising, it is paying for its profits with our safety," Haugen said. "The version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world."