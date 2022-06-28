Indian American Lawmakers Decry US Supreme Court's Reversal Of Roe v Wade

Some Indian American lawmakers have joined forces with the non-profit organisation Equal Rights Advocates (that aims at protecting the fundamental rights of marginalised persons in the United States) to make their voice heard in refuting the United States Supreme Court's ruling that overturned 50 years of abortion rights in the country.

On Friday, 24 June, the highest court in the United States declared that it would be reversing the Roe v Wade decision that gave American women the right to choose. Led by a conservative majority, the ruling has impacted the fundamental rights of women in the US and has taken away essential healthcare and reproductive care that was previously afforded by all women on a federal level in the US.