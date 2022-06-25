Kamala Harris Remarks On US Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling: "This Is Not Over"

The ruling released by the US Supreme Court on Friday, 24 June, was a 6-3 decision in favour of the conservatives.

Harris was in Plainfield, Illinois at C.W. Avery Family YMCA for a discussion on maternal health and strategies for improving care for pregnant women and mothers across the US, according to a statement released by the White House on Friday afternoon.

Harris said the ruling could impact women across the nation. Decisions such as when to start a family, using contraception such as IUDs and the morning-after pill.