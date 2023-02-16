The First-Ever 'India Giving Day' Gives the Diaspora in US a Chance To Step Up

The India Philanthropy Alliance, a coalition of 14 U.S. nonprofits that fund development and humanitarian projects in India, is coordinating the event. Its members already raise a total of almost US$60 million annually in the U.S. Their goal is to amass more funding collectively by holding an annual single-day push.

Although the alliance will welcome donations from anywhere and anyone, its main focus is to encourage Indian Americans and Indian immigrants who live in the U.S. to support its members, such as CRY America, a children’s rights nonprofit, and Sehgal Foundation, an organization promoting rural development in India.