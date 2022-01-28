Indian-American NGO Ranked 10th on Benevity's List of Charitable Organisations
Other non-governmental organisations on the top ten list include UNICEF, the Red Cross, and the ACLU.
Sewa International, an Indian-American non-profit organisation, jumped to the 10th spot in the latest list of charitable organisations for 2021 released by Benevity, a Canadian start up company.
It made the cut due to all the social work that it did during last year's COVID-19 crises in both India and the United States.
According to its website, Sewa International is a "Hindu faith-based, humanitarian, non-profit service organisation" that seeks to "serve humanity irrespective of race, colour, religion, gender or nationality".
The data for Sewa International's work was provided by a Calgary-based company, Benevity, which is a start-up that provides charitable donation-management platforms for non-profit groups.
Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) was first ranked on the list.
Other non-governmental organisations on the top ten list include UNICEF, the Red Cross, and the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union).
"Non-profits supporting India's COVID-19 crisis received a groundswell of support, including Sewa International", said Sandeep Khadkekar, Sewa's vice president for Marketing and Fund Development, as quoted in a PTI report.
"Our earnest thanks to Benevity Inc. for keeping track of these trends and identifying Sewa's increasing support from corporations and their people," he added.
Other than the US, Sewa International has undertaken "development projects in Colombia, Guyana, India, Kenya, Pakistan and Sri Lanka", its website added.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.