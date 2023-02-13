Advani's Aide, Never Lost a Poll: Ramesh Bais' Journey from Raipur to Raj Bhawan

Seven time-MP, minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet, confidante of Lal Krishna Advani — a party stalwart who has never lost an election, new Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais has an illustrious political career with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spanning over five decades.

Bais, who had a controversial tenure as the governor of Jharkhand, has replaced Koshyari in Maharashtra who also had a tenure marred by controversies during the tenure of both Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Eknath Shinde-BJP governments.

From a Raipur municipal body councillor to now the link between the Maharashtra state government and the Centre, a look at Bais' career.