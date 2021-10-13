Man Singing on Street Goes Viral, Donations Pour in To Pay His Music School Fees
Shakeel is a busker from Mumbai whose video was shared by Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor.
A street singer, or busker, has been going viral on Twitter for singing the song 'Jab Koi Baat' while playing the guitar. A video shows how Shakeel is performing for a small audience on the street with a banner that talks about how he is accepting donations, and how they will be useful to pay his music school fees. He has also attached a link to his UPI accounts for people to make donations to.
Shakeel is an artist based in Mumbai who has been busking for a while now to pay for his education.
The video of him singing was first uploaded on Twitter by a user with a caption that praised the innovation of UPI in India. It soon caught wind of stars like Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor who shared it too, and in no time, it had gone viral.
Check out the video here:
Here is how Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor praised the young artist. Kapoor retweeted the video and wrote, "Brilliant! You can support this very talented and innovative musician from wherever you are. The power of UPI and technology."
Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Wow. How cool is this !!"
Soon after, this small push from these celebrities coupled with donations from everywhere else, Shakeel had actually collected enough money to pay fees! Now that's a miracle. The user who originally uploaded Shakeel's video shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, "I shot a video of young Shakeel busking in Mumbai on Sunday. In 2 days, folks have donated for his entire music school fees, @iHrithik & @kapoorkkunal shared it and it got covered in news! @TwitterIndia is a force for good."
Shakeel also took to his Instagram to thank the user and everyone who donated and helped make his video viral. He also talked about how he was a busker (street artist), and how none of the people close to him knew about it before. "To this day none of my parents, families, or my friends knew what I've been up to. I want to tell you all that I am a busker(street performer) and I'm proud of it, I finally got the courage to go public about my identity."
He especially thanked Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor for helping him reach a larger audience.
What a boon social media is!
