Man Singing on Street Goes Viral, Donations Pour in To Pay His Music School Fees

A street singer, or busker, has been going viral on Twitter for singing the song 'Jab Koi Baat' while playing the guitar. A video shows how Shakeel is performing for a small audience on the street with a banner that talks about how he is accepting donations, and how they will be useful to pay his music school fees. He has also attached a link to his UPI accounts for people to make donations to.

Shakeel is an artist based in Mumbai who has been busking for a while now to pay for his education.