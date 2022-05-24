Bottomless Pyramid: It Takes Only 25K a Month To Be in India’s Top 10% Earners

An Indian earning a monthly wage of Rs 25,000 is among the top 10 percent of earners in the country. This is what the recently released 'State of Inequality in India' report by the Institute for Competitiveness found, using available government data.

As if dissuaded from diving deeper into inequality in India, the report cautioned: “If an amount like this comes in the top 10 percentile, then the bottom-most condition cannot be imagined.”

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister had commissioned this study, which demonstrates the wide chasm between the top and the bottom earners. Also, this gap is getting wider.