Hindus4Trump Virtual Rally Joined By 100,000 Indian-Americans

Over 1 lakh Indian-Americans watched a virtual rally for US President Donald Trump on Sunday, 19 July, pitching their support for the Republican Party.

#Hindus4Trump, organised by America4Hindus.Org, along with allied organisations like Overseas Friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP), Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), Sattology among others, was held across 48 states of the United States.