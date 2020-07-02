Joe Biden Promises to Lift H-1B Visa Suspension If Elected US Prez
“That will not be in my administration,” Biden said, referring to Trump’s suspension of H-1B visas.
Democratic Presidential Candidate and former US Vice-President Joe Biden has promised to revoke the temporary suspension on H-1B visas, should he win the upcoming US elections in November this year.
A gateway into the US for Indian Information Technology professionals, H-1B and other types of visas were suspended by the Trump Administration till 2020, with an eye on safeguarding rights of American workers in an election year.
In a town hall meeting organised digitally, Biden praised the contribution of immigrants to US.
“He (US President Donald Trump) just ended H-1B visas the rest of this year. That will not be in my administration.”Joe Biden
When asked what his plan of action in the first 100 days would be, Biden said “the people on the company visa have built this country."
Biden said that his immigration policy would be built around the principle of keeping families together and that “unification and diversity” would serve as the twin pillars of it.
While calling President Donald Trump’s immigration policies cruel, Biden said that he would protect the dreams of more than 100,000 eligible candidates from East and South Asia.
The former US vice-president also said that he will rescind Muslim travel ban and immediately restore refugee admission in line with the values and historic leadership of the United States.
