Joe Biden Promises to Lift H-1B Visa Suspension If Elected US Prez

Democratic Presidential Candidate and former US Vice-President Joe Biden has promised to revoke the temporary suspension on H-1B visas, should he win the upcoming US elections in November this year.

A gateway into the US for Indian Information Technology professionals, H-1B and other types of visas were suspended by the Trump Administration till 2020, with an eye on safeguarding rights of American workers in an election year.

In a town hall meeting organised digitally, Biden praised the contribution of immigrants to US.