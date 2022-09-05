Desis Divided: Is Politics in India Leading to Polarised Diaspora in the US?

"India Day parades in many places have become quite politicised. This year it was much more shameless in the way where they wanted to make a statement by bringing a bulldozer. Those who follow Indian politics know what it symbolizes. It was open and provocative. It has been there for quite some time, and this year in Edison and Anaheim, it was quite something. Most mainstream Indian media did not report on it," ­­­­Sangay Mishra, author of "Desis Divided: The Political Lives of South Asian Americans," told The Quint.

Additionally, he went on to say that the those who advocated the inclusion of the bulldozer are not representative of the larger diaspora community. There is a category of politically engaged people who do this and that is a feature of diaspora's existence.

"In general, conceptually speaking any diaspora you pick, there is an amount of back and forth politically."