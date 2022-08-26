In New Jersey, Diaspora Org Defends Bringing Bulldozer to Independence Day Rally

The bulldozer has allegedly become a symbol of oppression in India, given the trend of state governments like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh using them to demolish the homes of Muslims under the pretext of those houses being illegal.

This was not the only instance of diaspora tensions around India's Independence Day.

A verbal confrontation occurred in La Palma Park in Anaheim, California, on Monday, 15 August, between a group celebrating India's Independence Day and those protesting against caste discrimination and violence against Muslims in India.

A video shared by Jeong Park, a journalist covering Asian American communities for the Los Angeles Times, showed the groups engaging in a verbal clash, with some abuses being hurled.