Indian Diaspora In The UK Asked To Join "Har Ghar Tiranga" Campaign
This is a part of the ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence.
More than 1.5 million members of the Indian diaspora residing in the UK have been asked to join the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign over the weekend ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations to take place on Monday, 15 August.
The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this campaign as a part of the larger ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which commemorates the 75th anniversary of India's independence from the British colonial rule.
Indians from across the world, including the UK, have been invited to fly the tricoloured flag in their homes and on their social media platforms in order to develop a connection with the national flag of India.
Sujit Ghosh, the Acting Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom attended an Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Centre in London last week where he urged members of the Indian diaspora to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign between 13-15 August.
"This journey of 75 years has truly been a remarkable one. Today, India is the fastest growing major economy in the world driven by the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas."Sujit Ghosh, Acting Indian High Commissioner, UK
The event, hosted by the Bhavan Centre's Executive Director Dr MN Nandakumara and was attended by leading diaspora representatives, businesspersons, philanthropists, and parliamentarians.
Councillor Daryl Brown, the Deputy Mayor of Hammersmith and Fulham reiterated the west London borough's historic connection with the Indian diaspora strengthened by the cultural centre.
"More than 3,300 residents in Hammersmith and Fulham belong to the Indian ethnic group and we are delighted to have the Bhavan Centre in our ward. We are also proud of our historic connection to India's independence and the Bhavan is just a few steps away from where Mahatma Gandhi lived as a law student."Daryl Brown, Deputy Mayor of Hammersmith and Fulham, UK
The event included performances by the Bhavan Centre's students of Indian classical dances and patriotic music. Other speakers also looked back upon the milestones that India had gained since its independence in August 1947.
"The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a good occasion to review our journey of where we have come. This year, India's GDP will cross the GDP of the UK. The last time this was so was 150 years ago. So what we lost in 150 years, we have made it up in just these last 30 years...Just the scale of our country means that we will be a super power."Amish Tripathi, Author and Director of the Nehru Centre in London
(With inputs from The Telegraph India)
