'Appalled': US Congressman Krishnamoorthi on Harassment of Indian American Women

A woman by the name of Esmeralda Upton was arrested by Texas police on Thursday, 25 August, after she was seen assaulting a group of four Indian American women in viral video.

The incident took place in a parking lot in Dallas on Wednesday night.

Upton identifies herself as a Mexican American and was seen to break into a racial rant, telling the women to "go back to India."

"I hate you Indian. All these Indians come to America because they want a better life," she is seen saying in the viral video.

"You...people are ruining this country," she added.

The person who posted this video wrote that "this incident occurred in Dallas, Texas after my mom and her three friends went to dinner."

Upton is seen assaulting the women and shouting, "Everywhere I...go, you Indians are...everywhere. If life was so great in India, why you are here," while also saying the F-word.

Plano Police arrested Upton on Thursday afternoon and charged her with assault, bodily injury, and terroristic threats.