Missing Indian-American Woman Found Dead in Her Own Car’s Trunk
The body of an Indian-American woman, who was reported missing by her family when she failed to return home last month, has been found dead in the trunk of her own car, a media report said.
Sureel Dabawala, a 34-year-old, young MBA from Loyola University in Chicago was reported missing on 30 December, 2019, The American Bazaar said in the report on Thursday, 16 January.
No arrests have been made in the case so far as the autopsy report was still awaited.
Sureel was the daughter of Schaumburg based Asharaf Dabawala, a respected physician in the area, hailing from Gujarat.
Indians living in the area describe the Dabawalas as the most loving and generous people.
The cause of Sureel's death still remains unknown, police said on Wednesday as investigations and toxicology reports which would help authorities determine the cause may take up to a month.
