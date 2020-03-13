Poco X2 vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Mid-Range Phone Worth Buying?

Xiaomi and Realme have been fighting it out in the mid-range as well as the affordable flagship mobile segment in India for some time now.

They have garnered a decent response from the buyers, and the market figures show the trend going in their favour. But the competition gets fiercer with the introduction of Poco, which has recently launched the Poco X2 device for under Rs 20,000.

Realme 6 Pro is competing with this device in the segment and we decided to take a closer look at both these phones and tell you which of these offer you better value for the money.