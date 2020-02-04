Poco X2 Launched with a 120Hz Display Starting at Rs 15,999
Poco, an independent brand from Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has launched its X2 smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB configuration. In addition to this, you can pick up the Poco X2 with more RAM and storage for Rs 16,999 as well as Rs 19,999.
POCO X2 is the second smartphone from the brand, following the Poco F1 that was launched back in 2018. In this price range, the Poco X2 comes in direct competition with the Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X2 and also the Redmi Note 8 Pro.
In terms of specifications, the Poco X2 boasts a 120Hz refresh rate display which comes with FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The 6.7-inch display is also HDR 10 compliant. It sports a full view display which offers 395-pixel density. It gets added durability from Gorilla Glass 5 on the front.
The phone is running on the Snapdragon 730G which is the flagship processor in the 7-series. Graphics' responsibilities rest upon an Adreno 618 GPU while the company says that they have added a dedicated cooling system to the phone.
The phone is being offered in 3 variants: 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.
On the rear, the Poco X2 comes with a 64+8 megapixel camera and on the front, it sports a 20+2-megapixel camera. It also comes with a 4,500mAh battery which also supports 27W fast charging.
