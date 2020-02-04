Poco X2 Launched with a 120Hz Display Starting at Rs 15,999

The phone is running on the Snapdragon 730G which is the flagship processor in the 7-series. Graphics' responsibilities rest upon an Adreno 618 GPU while the company says that they have added a dedicated cooling system to the phone.

The phone is being offered in 3 variants: 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

On the rear, the Poco X2 comes with a 64+8 megapixel camera and on the front, it sports a 20+2-megapixel camera. It also comes with a 4,500mAh battery which also supports 27W fast charging.