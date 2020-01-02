Realme Phones Will Show Ads Like Xiaomi But You Can It Turn Off

The affordable mobile segment is a tough fight between Xiaomi and Realme in the country, as both the brands looktolooktot attract buyers with their products.

But this ‘value for money’ formula has come at the cost of showing ads to the users, and Xiaomi has been doing that for a while now.

Soon, you will see Realme phones also showing ads, and this will be done via the future updates of the ColorOS. The company confirmed this development via a blog post earlier this week, reaching out to its community and informing them about the changes.

Having said that, Realme is allowing its users to disable the feature, which will ensure their phone’s screen is now littered with ads and shop links that can be irritating.