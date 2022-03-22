Zomato To Roll Out 10-Minute Food Delivery Service: All You Need To Know

Zomato says its customers are increasingly demanding quicker gratification, without planning or waiting.

Sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app, according to Deepinder Goyal.

"After becoming a frequent customer of Blinkit, I started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete. If we don’t make it obsolete, someone else will," he writes.

Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive and thrive in the tech industry, he adds in the blog post.

Zomato predicts that this service will significantly reduce the price for the customer (at least 50 percent), while the margins for restaurant partners as well as delivery partners will remain the same.