'Dangerous, Unnecessary': Zomato's 10-Min Delivery Faces Flak, Founder Responds

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal explained the company's 10-minute delivery plans on Twitter, after users raised concerns about the safety of the delivery agents as well as the quality of the food.

"I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage)," he wrote.

Zomato Instant was announced days after reports emerged that the food delivery giant will acquire struggling 10-minute delivery service Blinkit. The pilot is set to launch next month with four stations in Gurugram.