Zomato To Buy Struggling Blinkit in an All Stock Deal: Reports

Food delivery giant Zomato is set to acquire 10-minute delivery service Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, several reports suggest as of Wednesday, 16 March.

Blinkit, led by Albinder Dhindsa, recently secured a $100 million investment and a $150 million loan from Zomato, according to The Economic Times. The two were in talks over a possible merger last year.

The transaction involves an all-stock deal that values Blinkit between $700 million and $800 million, Mint reported quoting sources. This is a significant drop from the unicorn status Blinkit had achieved last year after investments from Zomato and Tiger Global.

Zomato currently owns a 10 percent stake in Blinkit.