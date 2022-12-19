WhatsApp Rolls Out a New Feature 'Disable Notifications for Calls' - Details
WhatsApp's New Features 'Disable Notifications for Calls': The meta owned messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' is rolling out a new feature 'Disable Notifications for Calls' for beta users. This feature is will allow the users to mute the incoming call notifications when they are busy with something important and do not want to be disturbed.
The WhatsApp's DND feature might sometimes fail due to technical glitches or bugs and you might get annoyed by the call notifications, that is when 'Disable Notifications for Calls' feature will come to the rescue.
According to the WaBetaInfo, "The ability to disable notifications for WhatsApp calls has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2250.4.0 update available on the Microsoft Store and it will be rolled out to more users over the coming days".
WhatsApp's 'Disable Notifications for Calls': Steps To Use
All the WhatsApp users who want to know how to use the 'Disable Notifications for Calls' feature and check the availability on their WhatsApp version must follow the below steps.
Open your WhatsApp application.
Go to the settings.
Click on the notifications.
Check if the disable notifications feature is available on your WhatsApp version or not. If Yes, then turn on the feature for both messages and calls and if not, then wait for the future updates.
