WhatsApp to Allow Transfer of Chats From Android to Android Without Google Drive

Meta has been working tirelessly to make the apps a better experience for its users and it has been busy lately doing the same. The company has added new features to WhatsApp recently and few of them include using the same WhatsApp account on four devices at simultaneously, saving disappearing messages for later, etc and the messaging app is trying to make it easier for Android users to switch chats between devices, reducing the dependency on Google.
As of now, WhatsApp allows its Android users to backup their chats and media to Google Drive that can retrieved on the new device whenever required. But now the App wants to reduce the dependency on Google.
Wabetainfo, recently informed about the WhatsApp's efforts to develop a new feature for Android users so that they don't have to rely on Google drive for backup or transfer of their chat. The feature is in its testing phase for now.
The new feature will be available for the beta testers with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.19 update available on the Google Play Store. This new update will help the users to move their chat history to a new Android device.
You will have to scan the QR code and follow the instructions. This feature will enable users a fast and easy migration experience, eliminating the need of manual chat backup to Google Drive which take a long time.
Now the users will be able to transfer their chat history from their old Android device to a new Android device without going through the backup and restore process since the App has made the process automatic.
WhatsApp will soon release the feature for all Android devices in future update.
In the meantime, WhatsApp is working on another feature for users who use the App on Tablets. This feature will allow users to multitask on their big tablet window by splitting their screen into two parts: one for the chat list and one for your current chat. Though the feature will be optional and users will be able to disable split screen option by tapping on WhatsApp Settings > Chats and toggle the option to disable the side-by-side view.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)