WhatsApp to Allow Transfer of Chats From Android to Android Without Google Drive

Meta has been working tirelessly to make the apps a better experience for its users and it has been busy lately doing the same. The company has added new features to WhatsApp recently and few of them include using the same WhatsApp account on four devices at simultaneously, saving disappearing messages for later, etc and the messaging app is trying to make it easier for Android users to switch chats between devices, reducing the dependency on Google.

As of now, WhatsApp allows its Android users to backup their chats and media to Google Drive that can retrieved on the new device whenever required. But now the App wants to reduce the dependency on Google.

Wabetainfo, recently informed about the WhatsApp's efforts to develop a new feature for Android users so that they don't have to rely on Google drive for backup or transfer of their chat. The feature is in its testing phase for now.