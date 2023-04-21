ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Keyboard Feature for Better User Experience

WhatsApp's Redesigned Keyboard feature is still under development. Check details below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Keyboard Feature for Better User Experience
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature called 'Redesigned Keyboard' to offer a better user-friendly experience with a clearer interface. This feature is currently under development and may be soon available to the beta testers.

By tweaking the app keyboard, WhatsApp will provide a tweaked attachment menu in the application for better user experience. Some changes that will occur in WhatsApp due to this update is that the keyboard type selection bar will be moved from bottom to the top. The bar that allows users to access different emojis is expected to be removed or appears so.

Also Read

An Easy Guide To Read & Check Deleted WhatsApp Messages by the Sender

An Easy Guide To Read & Check Deleted WhatsApp Messages by the Sender
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the  WABetaInfo," The categories bar allows users to easily access different categories of emojis, so we understand that it is helpful for users who frequently use emojis and need to quickly find the one they want. We understand the news regarding the removal of the categories bar might cause some concern as endlessly scrolling may be needed to send a certain emoji. Note that this is a feature in the experimental phase and is still under development, so it may be subject to changes since it is not yet ready to be released to some beta testers, or it may be a temporary move due to the development.

Also Read

WhatsApp Announces Three New Security Features for Users' Security: Details Here

WhatsApp Announces Three New Security Features for Users' Security: Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, this new update of WhatsApp is not compatible with old operating systems and lacks compatibility with Android versions lower than 5.0.

After updating to the redesigned keyboard, some users might face certain issues like the logo may appear larger than usual. However, users need not to worry as it may be a bug and will be resolved by the developers.

Remember that the redesigned keyboard feature is still under development and may be released in the future update of the application.

Also Read

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature 'Bottom Navigation Bar' for Android: Details

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature 'Bottom Navigation Bar' for Android: Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×