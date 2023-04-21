WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Keyboard Feature for Better User Experience

The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature called 'Redesigned Keyboard' to offer a better user-friendly experience with a clearer interface. This feature is currently under development and may be soon available to the beta testers.

By tweaking the app keyboard, WhatsApp will provide a tweaked attachment menu in the application for better user experience. Some changes that will occur in WhatsApp due to this update is that the keyboard type selection bar will be moved from bottom to the top. The bar that allows users to access different emojis is expected to be removed or appears so.