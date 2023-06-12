ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Keyboard Feature for Android Beta: Details Here

WhatsApp's new redesigned feature is now available to some beta testers. Read details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Keyboard Feature for Android Beta: Details Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The meta owned calling and messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature 'Redesigned Keyboard' for Android Beta users. Currently, the feature is available to only some beta testers, however, it may be accessible to more users in the coming weeks.

The main reason behind introducing the WhatsApp's Redesigned Keyboard feature is to improve the user experience. Earlier, this feature was available to some beta testers and included a redesigned GIF and sticker picker. However, due to some unavoidable reasons, the feature was taken down. But now the feature is again available on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.19 and the update can be done from Google Play Store.

Also Read

WhatsApp to Launch Channels For one-Way Broadcasting For Creators

WhatsApp to Launch Channels For one-Way Broadcasting For Creators
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the WaBetaInfo,"With the introduction of this new feature, users now have the ability to scroll the keyboard upwards, allowing users to get a wider view. In addition, the tabs for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have been relocated higher up. Some beta testers may also experiment with a new arrangement of the media sharing and emoji keyboard buttons." The redesigned keyboard is available to some lucky beta testers again that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to more users over the coming weeks.

Due to some bugs and technical issues, the redesigned keyboard feature had been removed and WhatsApp had decided to disable the feature until the issues reported by the users will be resolved.

Some users may still face minor bugs but WhatsApp will make sure to fix them in the future updates of the application. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on WhatsApp Features.

Also Read

WhatsApp Edit Message Feature Now Available on iPhone; Know How to Use

WhatsApp Edit Message Feature Now Available on iPhone; Know How to Use

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  WhatsApp   whatsapp new feature 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×