WhatsApp to Launch Channels For one-Way Broadcasting For Creators

As we keep updating you about the new features of WhatsApp, we are here with yet another update about the app. In its newest feature, WhatsApp is coming up with channels – a new broadcasting tool that will allow individuals and organizations to share new information and updates with their followers. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp has described the new feature as a “reliable and private way to receive important updates from individuals and organizations”.

The users can access the new feature via a dedicated Updates tab inside WhatsApp and only channel admins will be able to share messages, photos, videos, stickers, and polls through this feature with their followers. Users can also look for their favorite organizations, sports teams, and more with the search box on WhatsApp to keep themselves up-to-date.