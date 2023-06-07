WhatsApp Edit Message Feature Now Available on iPhone; Know How to Use

WhatsApp keeps updating the features of its App and makes sure to improve user experience. The company has recently introduced a highly anticipated feature called the 'Edit message'.
The 'edit message' feature allows the users to make changes to the messages that have already been sent but the changes need to be made within a 15-minute time frame. Previously, users had to delete entire messages if they sent the wrong message but now users can rectify any mistakes or incorrect information in messages they have already sent.
While WhatsApp keeps rolling out new features to all Android and iPhone users, this feature has recently been made available to iPhone users.
In an official blog post, WhatsApp said, "From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after."
WhatsApp has released the new "Edit Message" feature for iPhone users in-app version 23.10.77
How To Use WhatsApp Edit Message Feature on iPhone?
iPhone users can update their WhatsApp in the App Store to get access to this new feature.
Select, press, and hold the message you want to edit. A contextual menu will appear on the screen.
On iOS, tap on the "Edit" option in the menu.
You will be directed to a text field wherein you can edit the selected message.
Type the new message you want to send.
Once you have made the necessary edits to your message, tap the green check mark button located next to the text box.
Your new edited message will be saved.
