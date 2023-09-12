ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

WhatsApp Communities: An Easy Guide on How To Create a Community on WhatsApp

Follow the steps mentioned below to create a Community on WhatsApp.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
WhatsApp Communities: An Easy Guide on How To Create a Community on WhatsApp
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp had introduced a new feature called WhatsApp Communities last year. The main purpose behind the WhatsApp communities feature is to allow people from different communities like your workplace colleagues, parents at school, neighbours, etc to connect under one umbrella via different groups.

At least 100 groups can be created under one WhatsApp community, and the community admins can send and receive messages from all the community members.

Here are a few easy steps on how to create a WhatsApp community.

Also Read

Apple Event 2023 Today for iPhone 15 Launch: Features, Specs, and Price in India

Apple Event 2023 Today for iPhone 15 Launch: Features, Specs, and Price in India
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Create a WhatsApp Community

Follow the steps mentioned below to create a WhatsApp Community on both iOS and Android.

  • Open your WhatsApp application.

  • Go to the 'WhatsApp Communities' tab.

  • Click on the 'New Community' option.

  • Choose a community name, icon, and write a brief description. The description provides an idea to the members about what the community is about.

  • You can click a new picture for community icon or upload it from your photo gallery. Once the icon is set, click on create.

  • You can then make different groups within this community and add members in each group.

Also Read

Nokia G42 5G Launch Date in India Today: Features, Specs, Price, and More

Nokia G42 5G Launch Date in India Today: Features, Specs, Price, and More
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called 'Forward to a New Group.'

Currently, this feature is compatible to only iOS 23.17.81, but soon, other users may be able to use this feature by updating their WhatsApp application. The WhatsApp Forward To a New Group feature is a new shortcut to create groups while forwarding messages.

According to WaBetaInfo, "With this shortcut, WhatsApp aims to provide users with a new feature to help them save time to allow them to create groups when they see a particular message that inspires them to connect with specific contacts in a single place."

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on WhatsApp.

Also Read

WhatsApp Chat History Transfer Using QR Code: Know the Steps to Transfer Chats

WhatsApp Chat History Transfer Using QR Code: Know the Steps to Transfer Chats

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×