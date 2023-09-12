The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp had introduced a new feature called WhatsApp Communities last year. The main purpose behind the WhatsApp communities feature is to allow people from different communities like your workplace colleagues, parents at school, neighbours, etc to connect under one umbrella via different groups.

At least 100 groups can be created under one WhatsApp community, and the community admins can send and receive messages from all the community members.

Here are a few easy steps on how to create a WhatsApp community.