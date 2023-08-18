In a recent development, Meta made it easier for WhatsApp users to transfer their chat history from an old device to a new phone without any backing up or cloud services. It is important to note that the popular messaging platform now allows users to transfer their chat history along with media attachments between smartphones running on the same OS. You do not have to back up any chats before changing your smartphone. One should know the latest details.

You can transfer your WhatsApp chat history from one device to another using a QR code. You can not only transfer messages but also documents, links, videos, pictures, etc. The popular instant messaging platform is known for coming up with features that make users' lives easy. It is important to know all the important details about the update.