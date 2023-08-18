In a recent development, Meta made it easier for WhatsApp users to transfer their chat history from an old device to a new phone without any backing up or cloud services. It is important to note that the popular messaging platform now allows users to transfer their chat history along with media attachments between smartphones running on the same OS. You do not have to back up any chats before changing your smartphone. One should know the latest details.
You can transfer your WhatsApp chat history from one device to another using a QR code. You can not only transfer messages but also documents, links, videos, pictures, etc. The popular instant messaging platform is known for coming up with features that make users' lives easy. It is important to know all the important details about the update.
As per the latest details, to transfer the WhatsApp chat history through a QR code, you must make sure that both devices are running on Android OS Lollipop 5.1 or Android 6. Both smartphones should have their WiFi enabled and share the same network.
WhatsApp Chat History: How to Transfer on Android Device
Here are the steps you should know to transfer the WhatsApp chat history on an Android device:
Open the WhatsApp application on your old phone.
Go to More Options, then click on Settings, Chats, Transfer Chats, and Start.
Now, open WhatsApp on your new device and register yourself by using the same number.
Tap on Start under Transfer chat history on your old device.
Allow all the asked permissions and a QR code will display on the screen. You have to scan the code using your old smartphone.
Once you give permission for connecting the phone, the chat history transferring process will start.
Once the import is over, select Done.
WhatsApp Chat History: How to Transfer on iOS Device
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to transfer the WhatsApp chat history on an iOS device:
Open WhatsApp on your old device.
Tap on More Option. Then go to Settings, Chats, Transfer Chats to iPhone, and Start.
Install WhatsApp on your new device and register using the same mobile number.
Now, tap on Continue on Transfer chat history to iPhone.
Scan the QR code on your new phone using your old device.
Once the transfer process is over, set your profile on the new phone.
