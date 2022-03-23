'We Are Not Machines': Workers' Association to Zomato Over 10-Min Delivery

Two days after Zomato announced its 10-minute food delivery service, Zomato Instant, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), a collective of about 35,000 delivery personnel, urged Zomato to treat its workers humanely.

IFAT's General Secretary Shaik Salauddin said that the companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit are luring customers with the “fantasy of instant delivery” but are concealing matters related to transport workers, The News Minute reported.