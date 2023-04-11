Vivo T2 5G & T2x 5G India Launch Today: Live Streaming, Features, Specs & Price
Vivo T2 5G & T2x 5G launch today at 12 noon IST. Live stream on the official You Tube channel of the company.
The Vivo T2 Series is all set to be launched in India on 11 April 2023. Two smartphones will be revealed in this line up including Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G.
It is evident from an official teaser shared by the company that the new Vivo T2 and T2x smartphones would differ from their Chinese counterparts. For instance, unlike their Chinese counterparts, the Indian ones do not protrude and have a flat design. They also have distinct camera islands.
Let us read about the expected features, specifications, and price, and when and how to watch the live streaming of Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G in India.
Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G: Launch Date and Time
The Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G will be launched in India at 12 noon IST.
Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G: Features and Specifications
Although, the company has not revealed the exact features and specs of the upcoming Vivo T2 series, here is the list of some expected features and specs as per the leaks and rumors.
AMOLED FHD+ display along with 1300 units of peak brightness and 360Hz Touch Sampling Rate.
The Vivo T2 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset while as the Vivo T2x 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.
Both handsets might arrive with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.
The handsets may run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS out of the box.
Further details on cameras, battery, design, and processor of Vivo T2 series will be unveiled at the launch event today on 11 April. Check this space regularly for the latest details.
Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G: Price in India
If reports are to be believed, the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G will be the most affordable 5G smartphones by the company and are likely to be priced under Rs 20,000.
Both the phones will be sold on the Flipkart and online store of Vivo.
Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G: How To Watch Live Streaming?
Both the Vivo T2 5G & T2x 5G will be launched in the country on Tuesday through an online event. You can watch the live streaming of the launch event on the official You Tube channel of the company or follow the below link.
