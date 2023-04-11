Vivo T2 5G & T2x 5G India Launch Today: Live Streaming, Features, Specs & Price

The Vivo T2 Series is all set to be launched in India on 11 April 2023. Two smartphones will be revealed in this line up including Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G.

It is evident from an official teaser shared by the company that the new Vivo T2 and T2x smartphones would differ from their Chinese counterparts. For instance, unlike their Chinese counterparts, the Indian ones do not protrude and have a flat design. They also have distinct camera islands.

Let us read about the expected features, specifications, and price, and when and how to watch the live streaming of Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G in India.