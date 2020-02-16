TecQ: MWC 2020 Cancelled, New Samsung Foldable Phone & More
TecQ is our weekly round-up of the technology stories.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to Visit India, Might Meet PM: Report
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is planning to visit India in the latter part of February 2020, according to a Reuters report quoting sources.
During his visit, Nadella will meet senior industry leaders in India. The report, however, said that there has not been any official confirmation from Microsoft yet. It also said that the Microsoft CEO will also try to facilitate a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read the full story here.
Mobile World Congress 2020 Called Off Amid Coronavirus Scare
In an expected move, the GSM Association (GSMA) on Wednesday has decided to call off this year’s Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC) in Barcelona.
This announcement comes at a time when a slew of major technology brands like Facebook and Amazon, among others, withdrew their participation from the event amid concerns regarding the coronavirus.
Read the full story here.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Vs Moto Razr: The Better Foldable Phone?
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip, which is its first foldable device that folds in a vertical manner. In addition to that, the Z Flip also boasts an impressive spec sheet like a Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8GB of RAM.
In this category, we also have the Moto Razr ,which is a foldable proposition and competes directly with what Samsung has to offer.
Since we don’t have the phones in India, let’s have a look at what both offer in terms of specifications and which is likely to be a better option to consider.
Here’s a look at which is the better foldable phone.
MacOS Had More Malware Threats Than Windows For First Time in 2019
Over the years, MacBook and iMac users have pointed out how the ecosystem is secure from malware, keeping their devices safe. But the latest security-based report suggests those days are well and truly over.
According to Malwarebytes, a security solution provider, MacOS detected more malware threats in 2019 than Windows systems. In its latest annual report, Malwarebytes said it has observed an increase of 400 percent in the number of malware detected on MacOS. In total, they saw 24 million adware detection on Windows and 30 million on Macs.
Read the full story here.
After SC Scolding, DoT Orders Telcos to Clear Rs 1.47 Lakh Cr Dues
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) ordered telecom operators to pay their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues by 11:59 pm on Friday, 14 February, after receiving a dressing-down by the Supreme Court for going against its orders, PTI reported.
The apex court said that the DoT had effectively scuttled its order by issuing a written directive to not take any coercive action against firms for not depositing the due amount of Rs 1.47 lakh crore by the 23 January deadline.
The court threatened contempt proceedings against the top executives of the major telecom operators as well as the DoT desk officer who had issued the offending directive.
Read the full story here.