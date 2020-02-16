TecQ: MWC 2020 Cancelled, New Samsung Foldable Phone & More

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip, which is its first foldable device that folds in a vertical manner. In addition to that, the Z Flip also boasts an impressive spec sheet like a Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8GB of RAM.

In this category, we also have the Moto Razr ,which is a foldable proposition and competes directly with what Samsung has to offer.

Since we don’t have the phones in India, let’s have a look at what both offer in terms of specifications and which is likely to be a better option to consider.

Here’s a look at which is the better foldable phone.