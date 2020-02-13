Mobile World Congress 2020 Called Off Amid Coronavirus Scare

In an expected move, the GSM Association (GSMA) on Wednesday has decided to call off this year’s Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC) in Barcelona.

This announcement comes at a time when a slew of major technology brands like Facebook and Amazon among others withdrew their participation from the event amid concerns regarding the coronavirus.

In its statement, the GSMA said, “with due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.”

The MWC 2020 was slated to take place from 24 February to 27 February in Barcelona this year. This is considered as the biggest industry event for the mobile fraternity, where new products are announced, as well as showcased to the public.