Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Vs Moto Razr: The Better Foldable Phone?
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip which is its first foldable device that folds in a vertical manner. In addition to that, the Z Flip also boasts an impressive spec sheet like a Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8GB of RAM.
In this category, we also have the Moto Razr which is a foldable proposition and competes directly with what Samsung has to offer.
Since we don’t have the phones in India let’s have a look at what both offer in terms of specifications and which is likely to be a better option to consider.
Design & Display
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a bigger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, while the Moto Razr gets a slightly smaller 6.2-inch P-OLED screen.
But with a better pixel density, the Z Flip display is better on paper.
Another thing that works in Samsung’s favour is that it’s using glass for its foldable display while Moto is using plastic. Plastic does offer more protection against damages but won’t save it from scratches, which won’t be a problem with the Z Flip since it comes with a scratch-resistant screen.
Also at 183 grams, the Z Flip is lighter than the Moto Razr which weighs in at 205 grams.
The secondary 2.7-inch touchscreen on the Moto Razr seems more practical since it’s bigger and offers more viewing space compared to the small 1-inch secondary screen on the Z Flip. It’s good to see notifications and I am not able to find any other use case for it right now.
Performance & Hardware
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has the upper hand over the the Moto Razr when it comes to the specs in tow. The Z Flip is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage.
Compared to that, the Moto Razr gets Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The Z Flip will offer better video processing thanks to a better GPU unit onboard. Both come with fingerprint scanner but the fact that the Z Flip has it on the side makes it ergonomically more user-friendly.
Clearly Moto isn’t winning this battle but all isn’t for Motorola just yet.
Camera & Battery
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip offers a 12+12-megapixel dual-camera setup at the back which comprises of a wide and an ultrawide lens. The phone is capable of recording high definition videos at 60 fps which is limited to only 30 fps with the 16-megapixel camera on the Moto Razr.
Another advantage the Z Flip boasts is that it comes with a 10-megapixel standalone selfie camera, whereas the Moto Razr comes with a 5-megapixel shooter.
Battery capacity has never been a strong suit for foldable devices and the trend continues with these devices as well. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets a 3,300mAh battery, with support for 15W fast charging. the Moto Razr comes with a smaller 2,510mAh battery which does support an 18W fast charger.
Long story short, don’t expect these folding phones to last the entire day.
Initial Verdict
In its present form factor and specs detailed out, the Moto Razr doesn’t stand a chance against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Not only are the specs mediocre but it’s struggling in the camera department as well.
What’s worse for Moto is that the Razr has been priced at $1,500 (Rs 1,07,154 approx) which is more expensive than the Z Flip which comes in at $1,380 (Rs 98,533 approx).
So if I had to put my money on one of these (and that’s a lot of money) I’d be inclined to go with the Z Flip purely on the basis what it’s offering on paper. Make no mistake, the Moto Razr is a good phone and it carries the extra weightage of nostalgia but even then it still needs some refinement in order to compete with Samsung’a foldable offering.
