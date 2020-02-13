Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to Visit India, Might Meet PM: Report

During his visit, Nadella will meet senior industry leaders in India. The report, however, said that there has not been any official confirmation from Microsoft yet. It also said that the Microsoft CEO will also try to facilitate a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadella's visit comes shortly after the he criticised the situation that prevailed in the country after the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act. In an interview with Buzzfed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith, Nadella expressed his thoughts over CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) brought in by the NDA-led government.