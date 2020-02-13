Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to Visit India, Might Meet PM: Report
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is planning to visit India later this month, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
During his visit, Nadella will meet senior industry leaders in India. The report, however, said that there has not been any official confirmation from Microsoft yet. It also said that the Microsoft CEO will also try to facilitate a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Nadella's visit comes shortly after the he criticised the situation that prevailed in the country after the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act. In an interview with Buzzfed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith, Nadella expressed his thoughts over CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) brought in by the NDA-led government.
After facing flak from several ends, Nadella issued an official statement saying that he hopes for an India “where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large.”
Nadella's visit will also coincide with the visit of US President Donald Trump, who is also set to visit the country on 24 February and 25 February.
Last month, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced $1 billion worth of investments in India during his visit.
(With inputs from Reuters)
