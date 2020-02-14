SC Issues Contempt Notice to Telecos Over Non-Payment of AGR Dues

The Supreme Court, on Friday, 14 February, ordered contempt proceedings against major telecom operators, after the companies' did not comply with its order of paying the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) to the Department of telecommunications (DoT), a due amount of Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

The apex court directed the MD and Directors of Telecom companies to also explain why contempt action must not be taken against them for not complying with the SC order.

The Supreme Court, during the hearing, also expressed anguish over the order passed by the DoT's desk officer, staying the effect of its verdict in the AGR matter.