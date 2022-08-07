ISRO's Smallest Rocket SSLV Experiences 'Data Loss' in Maiden Launch
It is being analysed and its impact on the launch is yet to be confirmed.
The maiden flight of Indian Space Research Organisation's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was completed on Sunday, 7 August.
ISRO said that while all stages performed as expected, data loss was observed during the terminal stage. It is being analysed and its impact on the launch is yet to be confirmed.
SSLV-D1, ISRO's smallest rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday morning, carrying an earth observation satellite (EOS-02) and a student satellite (AzaadiSAT) built by 750 school girls to mark the 75th Anniversary of India's independence.
SSLV to Cater to Satellites Under 500 kg
The SSLV was developed to cater the launch of satellites weighing up to 500 kg to Low Earth Orbits on ‘launch-on-demand’ basis.
It is 34m tall, about 10m less than the PSLV with a diameter of two metres as compared to 2.8 metres of PSLV. It also has a lift off mass of 120 ton compared to PSLV's 320 tons, which can carry payloads upto 1,800 kgs.
EOS-02 is an earth observation satellite designed and realised by ISRO. This microsat series satellite offers advanced optical remote sensing operating in infra-red band with high spatial resolution.
AzaadiSAT is a 8U Cubesat weighing around 8 kg. It carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50 grams and conducting femto-experiments.
