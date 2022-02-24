India’s ISRO Spy Case: Why the Story Refuses to Die, 27 Years Later

(Here is an excerpt from ‘Classified: Hidden Truths in the ISRO Spy Story’, written by J. Rajasekharan Nair and published by Srishti Publishers. The book re-reads the text of the ISRO espionage case through documents, facts, and prudence, and not through the projection of individuals as the good, the bad, and the ugly. Every argument in the book is supported by documentary evidence.)

Why did the Supreme Court of India, through its judgment of 14 September 2018, make the espionage case appear to be the illegal arrest and torture of S. Nambi Narayanan, obliterating the transnational dimensions of a highly complex and equally complicated espionage case that had damning ramifications on the domestic front, exposing the truth of our premier institutions?

If it is proved beyond doubt that the custody of all the six accused was illegal – which is indeed what happened in the ISRO espionage case – doesn’t the state, of which the judiciary is an integral part, own a responsibility to order compensation for all wrongly accused?