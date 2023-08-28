ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sony Xperia 5V Launch Date: Features, Specs, Price, Design, and Other Details

Sony Xperia 5V Launch Date: Features, Specs, Price, Design, and Other Details

Sony Xperia 5V will be launched on 1 September 2023. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Tech News
2 min read
Sony Xperia 5V Launch Date: Features, Specs, Price, Design, and Other Details
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

According to a promotional video released by the company on its official YouTube channel, the new Sony Xperia 5V will be launched on 1 September 2023. The smartphone will hit the markets as a successor to the Sony Xperia 5 IV, that arrived in the markets previous year.

Although, the company has not confirmed any features and specifications of the forthcoming Sony Xperia 5V yet, however, it is expected that the handset will flaunt a dual rear camera module, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Let us check out the features, specs, price, design, and other details about the the upcoming smartphone Sony Xperia 5V.

Also Read

Honor 90 Launch Date in India: Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details

Honor 90 Launch Date in India: Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details
ADVERTISEMENT

When Will Be Sony Xperia 5V Launched?

The Sony Xperia 5V will be launched on 1 September 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

At What Time Will Be Sony Xperia 5V Launched?

The Sony Xperia 5V will be launched at 4 pm local time and 12:30 pm IST.

Also Read

iQOO Z8 Launch Date: Expected Features, Specifications, Price, Design, and More

iQOO Z8 Launch Date: Expected Features, Specifications, Price, Design, and More
ADVERTISEMENT

Sony Xperia 5V: Expected Features and Specifications

Here is the list of expected features and specifications of Sony Xperia 5V, based on online reports.

  • Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

  • The smartphone may arrive in three color variants including black, blue, and white.

  • The handset may be unveiled with a matte finish and company's branding on the rear side.

  • Runs on Android 13.

  • The handset will be launched with 8GB RAM and 16 GB RAM variants, and more storage options may be unveiled later.

  • 5000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging.

Also Read

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G To Be Launched Today In India: Check Price & Specs

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G To Be Launched Today In India: Check Price & Specs
ADVERTISEMENT

What Is the Price of Sony Xperia 5V?

The price of Sony Xperia 5V has not been confirmed by the company yet. However, according to online reports, the handset may be be priced at from Rs 79,990 to 1,14,700.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Sony Xperia 5V.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Sony Xperia 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×