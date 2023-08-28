According to a promotional video released by the company on its official YouTube channel, the new Sony Xperia 5V will be launched on 1 September 2023. The smartphone will hit the markets as a successor to the Sony Xperia 5 IV, that arrived in the markets previous year.
Although, the company has not confirmed any features and specifications of the forthcoming Sony Xperia 5V yet, however, it is expected that the handset will flaunt a dual rear camera module, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Let us check out the features, specs, price, design, and other details about the the upcoming smartphone Sony Xperia 5V.
When Will Be Sony Xperia 5V Launched?
The Sony Xperia 5V will be launched on 1 September 2023.
At What Time Will Be Sony Xperia 5V Launched?
The Sony Xperia 5V will be launched at 4 pm local time and 12:30 pm IST.
Sony Xperia 5V: Expected Features and Specifications
Here is the list of expected features and specifications of Sony Xperia 5V, based on online reports.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
The smartphone may arrive in three color variants including black, blue, and white.
The handset may be unveiled with a matte finish and company's branding on the rear side.
Runs on Android 13.
The handset will be launched with 8GB RAM and 16 GB RAM variants, and more storage options may be unveiled later.
5000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging.
What Is the Price of Sony Xperia 5V?
The price of Sony Xperia 5V has not been confirmed by the company yet. However, according to online reports, the handset may be be priced at from Rs 79,990 to 1,14,700.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Sony Xperia 5V.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)