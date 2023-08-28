According to a promotional video released by the company on its official YouTube channel, the new Sony Xperia 5V will be launched on 1 September 2023. The smartphone will hit the markets as a successor to the Sony Xperia 5 IV, that arrived in the markets previous year.

Although, the company has not confirmed any features and specifications of the forthcoming Sony Xperia 5V yet, however, it is expected that the handset will flaunt a dual rear camera module, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Let us check out the features, specs, price, design, and other details about the the upcoming smartphone Sony Xperia 5V.