Check the expected price, specs, design, and color options for Realme 115G and 11X5G

Shivangani Singh
Published
Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G To Be Launched Today In India: Check Price & Specs
Realme is ready to launch two new smartphones under its Realme 11 series- the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G this week. The brand released the teaser to give hints about the design and other details about the two phones and it is expected that the “x” variant will be a watered-down version of the vanilla Realme 11 5G.

The smartphone will be launched for the Indian market today, 23 August 2023 and we expect them to be on sale soon. Besides the phones, the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro will also be launched today. The launch program is expected to begin at 12 PM today and interested buyers can place their orders on Flipkart with exciting offers.

Today, we are here to take a look at the details of the Realme 11 series 5G like the expected price in India, specifications, features, and more.

Realme 11 5G series: Price In India

The company hasn’t announced anything related to the price of the Realme 11 5G smartphones but they could launch both the phones at a price below Rs 20,000 in the Indian market.

Realme 11 5G Series: Expected Design, Specifications & Features

  • The smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and the teaser released via a tweet carries the tagline ‘Double Leap revolution'.

  • The handset may come with a huge circular 64 MP camera along with the 2x in-sensor zoom setting for sharp and detailed close-up shots.

  • There will be two variants of the smartphone with the RAM and storage configuration of 6GB RAM+128 GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

  • The smartphones will be available in Glory Gold and Glory Black color options.

  • Realme 11 5G was launched in China with a starting price tag of roughly Rs. 18,000 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model.

  • Later, it was launched in Thailand for roughly Rs. 23,400 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

  • The Chinese variant of Realme 11 5G comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

  • It is powered by an octa-core 7nm based MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G SoC along with a Mali-G57 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

  • The global variant of the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood.

  • Realme 11 5G has a dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B40 sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

  • The handset has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor for better-quality selfies and video calls.

  • The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and is supported by 33W fast charging and can go from 0 to 50 percent charge in 29 minutes.

Topics:  Realme 

3 months
12 months
12 months
