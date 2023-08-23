Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G To Be Launched Today In India: Check Price & Specs

Realme is ready to launch two new smartphones under its Realme 11 series- the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G this week. The brand released the teaser to give hints about the design and other details about the two phones and it is expected that the “x” variant will be a watered-down version of the vanilla Realme 11 5G.

The smartphone will be launched for the Indian market today, 23 August 2023 and we expect them to be on sale soon. Besides the phones, the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro will also be launched today. The launch program is expected to begin at 12 PM today and interested buyers can place their orders on Flipkart with exciting offers.

Today, we are here to take a look at the details of the Realme 11 series 5G like the expected price in India, specifications, features, and more.