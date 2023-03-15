Redmi Note 12 Series to be Launched on 23 March; Check Design, Specs Here
MI is all set to launch the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones and they will be available for sale in China and India. Now, the brand is getting ready to launch the Note 12 series in wider markets. The tweet by the official Twitter handle of Xiaomi confirmed the global launch to be held at 23:00 hours (GMT +8) on 23 March.
As per reports, the Redmi Note 12 series will have the following series of smartphones: the Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The global market may also receive the Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi Note 12S that hasn't been launched in any market so far.
Let's have a quick look on the specs, design, and features of the Redmi Note 12 series.
Redmi Note 12 Series: Design, & Full Specs
The Redmi Note 12S may sport a design similar to Redmi Note 11S that was launched last year. Most probably the new model may posses the same specs as the older model. However, instead of 33W charging, the Note 12S is expected to support 67W fast charging.
The Redmi Note 12 4G is likely to be sold as the “Redmi Note 12” in the global market.
It will be the first-ever Snapdragon 685-powered smartphone.
The device will offer a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display
The smartphone will have a 13-megapixel front camera, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras
It will possess a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
A side-facing fingerprint scanner, and MIUI 14-based Android 13.
The Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro+ 5G will be available in China and India.
The Note 12 5G features the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset
The Pro models are equipped with the Dimensity 1080 chipset.
Photography Features- Portrait, Panorama, Pro Mode, Night Mode, Custom Watermark, Document mode, HDR, AI scene detection, Time burst, Google Lens, AI Watermark, Movie Frame, Voice shutter
Video Features- Short Video Mode, Time Lapse, Movie frame, Macro video, Filters, Beautify, Kaleidoscope
