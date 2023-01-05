Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Launch Live-Streaming: Date, Time, and Other Details

Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Launch Live-streaming: Xiaomi is all set to launch the most awaiting smartphone series, Redmi Note 12, in India on 5 January 2023.

The launch event of Redmi Note 12 Series will be held by the company at 12 pm. All features, specs, sale dates, and price details will be unveiled at the launch.

According to reports, three phones will be launched under the Redmi Note 12 Series including Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.