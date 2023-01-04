Redmi Note 12 Series India Launch Tomorrow, 5 January - Check Important Details
Redmi Note 12 Series launch date tomorrow. Check out features, specs, price, and more.
Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date in India, 5 January 2023: Redmi has scheduled the launch date of Redmi Note 12 Series in India for tomorrow, 5 January 2023. Ahead of the launch date, we already know some features, specs, and other important details about the Redmi Note 12 (5G) series.
According to media reports, the company will launch three devices under the Redmi Note 12 Series including Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.
The company has already confirmed the camera details of Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. An official tweet by Alvin Tse, general manager of Xiaomi reads as "We are introducing the #IMX766 once again on the #RedmiNote12 Pro 5G - the #SuperNote. To capture such dynamic and engaging images, you need to have the perfect blend of software & hardware tools to ensure your vision comes to life.
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Launch in India: Expected Features and Specs
Following are some of the expected features and specs of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro that will be launched in India on 5 January 2023.
A 6.67-inch full HD+ OLED display along with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.
A 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
As per reports, the device will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.
12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
A 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability.
A triple rear camera setup including 50MP Sony IMX766 OIS sensor, 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and 2 megapixel microsensor.
16MP front shooter for selfies and video calls.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.