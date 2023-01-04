Redmi Note 12 Series India Launch Tomorrow, 5 January - Check Important Details

Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date in India, 5 January 2023: Redmi has scheduled the launch date of Redmi Note 12 Series in India for tomorrow, 5 January 2023. Ahead of the launch date, we already know some features, specs, and other important details about the Redmi Note 12 (5G) series.

According to media reports, the company will launch three devices under the Redmi Note 12 Series including Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.

The company has already confirmed the camera details of Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. An official tweet by Alvin Tse, general manager of Xiaomi reads as "We are introducing the #IMX766 once again on the #RedmiNote12 Pro 5G - the #SuperNote. To capture such dynamic and engaging images, you need to have the perfect blend of software & hardware tools to ensure your vision comes to life.