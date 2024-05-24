Realme Narzo N65 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price & More

Tech giant Realme is all set to launch Realme Narzo N65 5G in India on Tuesday, 28 May 2024 at 12 pm. According to the official teasers released by the company, it will be the first handset with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. Ahead of the official launch, several key features and specifications of Realme Narzo N65 have been revealed, including 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB storage variants, Amber Gold and Deep Green color options, IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and more.
According to reports, Realme Narzo N65 will hit the Indian markets as a successor of Realme Narzo N55, which was launched in the country last year in April. Once launched, Realme Narzo N65 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Let us read about the Realme Narzo N65 launch date, features, specs, price, and more in detail below.
Realme Narzo N65 Launch Date in India
Realme Narzo N65 5G will be launched in India on Tuesday, 28 May 2024 at 12 pm.
Realme Narzo N65 Price in India
Although the company has not revealed the exact price of Realme Narzo N65 in India yet. It is expected that the starting price may be Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant.
Realme Narzo N65 Sale in India
Realme Narzo N65 5G will be available for sale in India on Amazon.
Realme Narzo N65: Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
6.67″ HD+ 120Hz display with 625 nits of peak brightness.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset
7.89 mm thickness and 190g weight.
Circular camera module with 50MP rear camera.
8 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
IP54 certified for dust and water resistance.
Rain water smart touch feature for better function in wet conditions.
5000mAh battery with support for 15W SuperVOOC fast charging.
Available in 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB storage variants.
Amber Gold and Deep Green color options.
